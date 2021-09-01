Ethereum blasts to the highest since May

Ethereum breaks out of the range





Ether has jumped in the last hour, soaring another $200 to a nearly 10% gain on the day at $3721.





Signs are pointing to the madness in NFTs as the catalyst for the latest bump. Sales of NFTs are usually settled in ETH and that's created a demand from buyers as prices of NFTs continue to climb and spread.









Technically, there's a beautiful period of consolidation in August after the triple bottom in May/June/July and it points to a very healthy market that's now only a hiccup away from the May highs.





The NFT madness will end in tears and is reminiscent of the ICO craze that sent ETH to highs in 2017 but I don't think we're in the final innings yet.





