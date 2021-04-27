Ethereum hits an all-time high today.

Up 264% on the year

The price of Ethereum traded to an new all time high price of $2683.65 today. That took out the previous high reached just last week at $2645.07. The current price is trading at $2638.76.









For the calendar year, the price is up some $1946 or 264%. That compares to Bitcoin which at current levels is only up around 89% on the year.





The price of Ethereum is higher on the back of reports that European Investment Bank plans to issue €100M of digital bonds registered on the Ethereum blockchain

