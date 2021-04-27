Ethereum hits an all-time high today.

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Cryptocurrency

Up 264% on the year

The price of Ethereum traded to an new all time high price of $2683.65 today. That took out the previous high reached just last week at $2645.07. The current price is trading at $2638.76.  

Up 264% on the year

For the calendar year, the price is  up some $1946 or 264%.  That compares to Bitcoin which at current levels is only up around 89% on the year.  

The price of Ethereum is higher on the back of reports that European Investment Bank plans to issue €100M of digital bonds registered on the Ethereum blockchain

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose