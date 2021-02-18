Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Thursday February 18 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday February 17 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday February 16 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday February 15 at the 10am NY cut
-
US dollar selling picks up ahead of the London fix
Central Banks
-
Japanese media report Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda and PM Suga to meet
-
PBOC to inject 200bn yuan through a MLF
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4536
-
Hefty drain of funds in China today, PBOC drains 260bn yuan net
-
FOMC minutes: Staff implied a considerably stronger outlook for 2021 relative to the Dec forecast