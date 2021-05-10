Ethereum reaches another all-time record high at $4200

Up 115% since April 18

The price of the theorem has reached a new all-time record high of $4200. The current price is trading up $283 or 7.21% at $4192.35.









Since the April 18 swing low, the price has climbed 115.2% or $2248.34. The price hasbeen up 13 of the last 16 trading days.









Looking at the hourly chart below, Dogecoin remains below its 200, 50 and 100 hour MAs (green, white and blue lines between $0.5513 and $0.5965. Stay below is more bearish.





Meanwhile Dogecoin is currently trading around $0.493 down from $0.74 on Saturday before Elon Musk's hosting of Saturday Night Live. On the program Musk "joked" that Dogecoin was "a hustle"