MSCI highlight that firms with around US$7tln in market cap have some sort of exposure to cryptocurrencies

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

MSCI is a provider of equity, fixed income, hedge fund stock market indexes for across the globe.

Via Bloomberg: 
  • At least 52 companies representing $7.1 trillion in market capitalization have some exposure to cryptocurrencies
  • range from all-in players like Coinbase Inc. to Bitcoin balance-sheet "hodlers" like Tesla Inc. and MicroStrategy Inc. to those dipping a toe into crypto-market services such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
  • appears to be a lack of crypto expertise among members of corporate boards of directors

