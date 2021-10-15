MSCI highlight that firms with around US$7tln in market cap have some sort of exposure to cryptocurrencies
MSCI is a provider of equity, fixed income, hedge fund stock market indexes for across the globe.
Via Bloomberg:
- At least 52 companies representing $7.1 trillion in market capitalization have some exposure to cryptocurrencies
- range from all-in players like Coinbase Inc. to Bitcoin balance-sheet "hodlers" like Tesla Inc. and MicroStrategy Inc. to those dipping a toe into crypto-market services such as JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- appears to be a lack of crypto expertise among members of corporate boards of directors
