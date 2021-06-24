Fitch Ratings: Bitcoin hampered by its significant price volatility

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

Fitch Ratings with the opinion on BTC

  • says bitcoin could increase regulatory, AML risks for El Salvador banks 
  • says the high level of bitcoin price volatility will challenge its use as a store of value and means of payment 
  • believes foreign parent banks would offer operational, technical support to el Salvador banks to manage bitcoin implementation associated risks
I imagine the BTC folks are huge fans of ratings agencies .... or maybe not :-D 

