Goldman Sachs survey highlights 'family office' funds like Bitcoin

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

Goldman Sachs survey of more than 150 'family offices, firms that manage the wealth of wealthy families. 

  • 15% of respondents are already invested in cryptocurrencies
  • Another 45% would be interested in doing so as a hedge for "higher inflation, prolonged low rates, and other macroeconomic developments following a year of unprecedented global monetary and fiscal stimulus."
Report on the survey is via a piece overnight in Bloomberg, link here (may be gated) .

Bitcoin update, it got a boost from the media event today:

