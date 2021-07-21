Goldman Sachs survey highlights 'family office' funds like Bitcoin
Goldman Sachs survey of more than 150 'family offices, firms that manage the wealth of wealthy families.
- 15% of respondents are already invested in cryptocurrencies
- Another 45% would be interested in doing so as a hedge for "higher inflation, prolonged low rates, and other macroeconomic developments following a year of unprecedented global monetary and fiscal stimulus."
Report on the survey is via a piece overnight in Bloomberg, link here (may be gated) .
