Here's a bank saying Bitcoin could reach $650,000 .... or it could fall (yes, really)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

Scanning across some bank pieces, this from JP Morgan:

  • Alternative ‘currencies’ such as Gold and Bitcoin have been the main beneficiaries of the pandemic in relative terms growing their assets (for investment purposes) by 27% and 227%, respectively” 
JPM then go on to say that if investors (and in particular increased institutional adoption) continue to pour into the crypto the price could reach $650K US

On the other hand say JPM, a slow down in funds coming into BTC could trigger a price correction lower. 

There you go .... 

BTC update:
Scanning across some bank pieces, this from JP Morgan:




For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose