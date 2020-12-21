Here's a bank saying Bitcoin could reach $650,000 .... or it could fall (yes, really)
Scanning across some bank pieces, this from JP Morgan:
- Alternative ‘currencies’ such as Gold and Bitcoin have been the main beneficiaries of the pandemic in relative terms growing their assets (for investment purposes) by 27% and 227%, respectively”
JPM then go on to say that if investors (and in particular increased institutional adoption) continue to pour into the crypto the price could reach $650K US
On the other hand say JPM, a slow down in funds coming into BTC could trigger a price correction lower.
There you go ....
BTC update: