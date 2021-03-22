Here's a BTC opinion - Bitcoin could surge to $300,000 then drop 90%

Comments from Bobby Lee, co-founder and former CEO of crypto exchange BTCC to CNBC Monday afternoon US time.

could soar as high as $300,000 in the current bull market based on its historical patterns

(he does add that he was not sure if history would repeat itself)

"Bitcoin bull market cycles come every four years and this is a big one"

"I think it could really go up to over $100,000 this summer."

warned the bubble will burst after peaking

a "bitcoin winter" that could last for years ... following its bull run

Investors should be aware that bitcoin's value could fall as much as 80% to 90% of its value from the all-time peak





BTC has dropped in past hours, maybe traders didn't see the 300K forecast before the 90% drop bit?











