Here's a BTC opinion - Bitcoin could surge to $300,000 then drop 90%
Comments from Bobby Lee, co-founder and former CEO of crypto exchange BTCC to CNBC Monday afternoon US time.
In Brief (link here for the full thing)
- could soar as high as $300,000 in the current bull market based on its historical patterns
- (he does add that he was not sure if history would repeat itself)
- "Bitcoin bull market cycles come every four years and this is a big one"
- "I think it could really go up to over $100,000 this summer."
- warned the bubble will burst after peaking
- a "bitcoin winter" that could last for years ... following its bull run
- Investors should be aware that bitcoin's value could fall as much as 80% to 90% of its value from the all-time peak
BTC has dropped in past hours, maybe traders didn't see the 300K forecast before the 90% drop bit?