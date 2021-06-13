ICYMI - BTC has surged in price after Musk says Tesla will accept bitcoins when miners use more clean energy

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

I posted on the tweel from TSLA CEO Elon Musk earlier here: Bitcoin surge on Musk tweet

The words of interest:
  • When there's confirmation of reasonable (~50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions
Bitcoin did what it does best and skyrocketed in price. It traded above US$39,300 and not far from there as I update, circa $38,980.

Here is the tweet, it was buried in replies if you can't find it:
tweel from TSLA CEO Elon Musk Bitcoin


