ICYMI - BTC has surged in price after Musk says Tesla will accept bitcoins when miners use more clean energy

I posted on the tweel from TSLA CEO Elon Musk earlier here: Bitcoin surge on Musk tweet

The words of interest:

When there's confirmation of reasonable (~50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions

Bitcoin did what it does best and skyrocketed in price. It traded above US$39,300 and not far from there as I update, circa $38,980.





Here is the tweet, it was buried in replies if you can't find it:







