ICYMI - Crypto exchange Suex sanctioned by US Treasury over ransomware role

A Tuesday announcement from the US Treasury Department - it'll sanction a cryptocurrency "exchange" (website) for its alleged role in laundering ransoms for cyberattacks.

Treasury alleged that the crypto exchange Suex “has facilitated transactions involving illicit proceeds from at least eight ransomware variants.”

Whenever we get news like this we get the inane response that the USD is used for ransoms more often. Stop it, find some logical arguments instead of this fallacy. Carry on!












