ICYMI - Indonesia is considering a plan to tax trading of cryptocurrencies (ps. nothingburger)

An item from Tuesday from Indonesia (via Reuters) ... gotta say this seems like a nothing burger?

Neilmaldrin Noor, a spokesman at Indonesia's tax office



"It is important to know that... if there is a profit or capital gain generated from a transaction, the profit is an object of income tax"

"So the tax payer who receives capital gain has to pay the tax and report it"



Jiggle around those words a little for your local jurisdiction and I think you'll find it applies to any trading / investment transaction? Not specific to crypto.





Ya know ... how about this:

Indonesia is considering a plan to tax trading of cabbages:



