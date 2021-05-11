ICYMI - Indonesia is considering a plan to tax trading of cryptocurrencies (ps. nothingburger)
An item from Tuesday from Indonesia (via Reuters) ... gotta say this seems like a nothing burger?
Neilmaldrin Noor, a spokesman at Indonesia's tax office
- "It is important to know that... if there is a profit or capital gain generated from a transaction, the profit is an object of income tax"
- "So the tax payer who receives capital gain has to pay the tax and report it"
Jiggle around those words a little for your local jurisdiction and I think you'll find it applies to any trading / investment transaction? Not specific to crypto.
Ya know ... how about this:
Indonesia is considering a plan to tax trading of cabbages:
- "It is important to know that... if there is a profit or capital gain generated from a transaction, the profit is an object of income tax"
- "So the tax payer who receives capital gain has to pay the tax and report it"
Anyways ... BTC update: