ICYMI - Mastercard to launch Crypto-linked payment cards in Asia
Mastercard has partnered with digital asset service companies to allow consumers and businesses across Asia-Pacific to obtain crypto-linked Mastercard credit, debit and prepaid cards
- cardholders can convert their cryptocurrencies into a fiat currency
Mastercard said in late October it was working to allow merchants and banks in the US to build cryptocurrency into their offerings:
