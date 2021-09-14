ICYMI: The Litecoin fiasco overnight
Litecoin surged higher before falling back on a fake press release that Walmart is to allow shoppers to make payments with the cryptocurrency
The fact that it came through such a big source (globalnewswire) made it "believable" at first glance and got the market excited. But just as it was quickly tweeted, it was also rather quickly debunked and that sent Litecoin back down to earth in the aftermath.
A bigger mistake was on the part of Litecoin in tweeting further about the deal, as though confirming it - which turns out to not be the case.
Here is how Litecoin is doing now after the major fiasco: