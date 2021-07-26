ICYMI - the report last week that suggests Amazon is preparing to accept crypto

ArticleBodyFrom Friday, CNBC had the report on an advertised job vacancy at Amazon:

Amazon's payments team is looking to hire a digital currency and blockchain expert

CNBC add that:

The posting signals that Amazon may be taking a more serious look at cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin.

Amazon doesn't accept any cryptocurrencies as payment for its products.





Amazon's payments acceptance and experience team is seeking to hire an "experienced product leader to develop Amazon's Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy and product roadmap."



Amazon confirmed the job posting.





