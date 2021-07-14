ICYMI - UK police have seized US$400m of cryptocurrency
As part of investigations into money laundering.
Reuters had the report overnight:
- London police said on Tuesday they had seized 180 million pounds of an undisclosed cryptocurrency less than three weeks after making a 114 million pound haul on June 24
- "While cash still remains king in the criminal word, as digital platforms develop we’re increasingly seeing organised criminals using cryptocurrency to launder their dirty money," said Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Graham McNulty.
Meanwhile, BTC update: