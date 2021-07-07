ICYMI - Reuters on US state Wyoming welcoming crypto firms
Reuters had this piece on Wyoming revamping financial legislation to attract bitcoin startups, saying:
- Wyoming is trying to diversify beyond coal, oil, and gas
- the state had already approved bitcoin trading platform Kraken Bank and has also approved another last month - Wyoming Deposit & Transfer
Legislation has been in place since 2019, so I'm not sure the story fits Reuters description as breaking. Link here if you want more.
BTC update: