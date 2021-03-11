Subscription Confirmed!
Governor of Taiwan's central bank says US may list Taiwan as a currency manipulator
PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.4970 (vs. yesterday at 6.5106)
BlackRock says US inflation ahead, stability risks could force the Fed to take action
EUR weaker if the ECB gets it right but disappointment a risk - BofA
ECB draft forecasts reportedly assume only a fleeting jump in inflation