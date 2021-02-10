Mastercard will start supporting select cryptocurrencies directly on their network.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

The payments firm announcing "we are here to enable customers, merchants and businesses to move digital value - traditional or crypto ".

Not all of today's cryptocurrencies will be supported
  • While stablecoins are more regulated and reliable than in the recent past, many of the hundreds of digital assets in circulation still need to tighten their compliance measures
  • Mastercard says it looking for crypto assets that offer reliability and security
Checking in for a BTC update:
