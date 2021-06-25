More on Bitmain suspending sales of crypto mining machines

Bitmain is China's largest maker of cryptocurrency mining machines

said it had suspended sales of products in the spot market (earlier headline on this is here)

to ease selling pressure on the secondary market

This comes of course after China's crackdown on crypto mining. Makes ya think ... perhaps demand from the domestic market dried up for their product? Dunno.





Bitmain adds that it is looking for quality power supplies overseas along with its clients.





Bitcoin update:



