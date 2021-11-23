More on El Salvador's Bitcoin bond

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

I posted Monday on El Salvador's Bitcoin City:

The Wall Street Journal have a little more posted:
  • El Salvador is planning to issue next year $1 billion in bonds backed by bitcoin
  • plans to sell $1 billion in U.S. dollar-denominated 10-year bonds with a coupon of 6.5%
  • Half of that money would be used to buy bitcoin to hold for five years and the rest would fund construction projects related to bitcoin.
  • El Salvador will issue the bond in partnership with Blockstream
  • bonds would be issued on blockchain
Link to the Journal here (may be gated)  

BTC/USD update:
