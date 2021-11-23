More on El Salvador's Bitcoin bond

I posted Monday on El Salvador's Bitcoin City:

The Wall Street Journal have a little more posted:

El Salvador is planning to issue next year $1 billion in bonds backed by bitcoin

plans to sell $1 billion in U.S. dollar-denominated 10-year bonds with a coupon of 6.5%

Half of that money would be used to buy bitcoin to hold for five years and the rest would fund construction projects related to bitcoin.

El Salvador will issue the bond in partnership with Blockstream

bonds would be issued on blockchain





BTC/USD update:







