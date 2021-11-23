More on El Salvador's Bitcoin bond
I posted Monday on El Salvador's Bitcoin City:
The Wall Street Journal have a little more posted:
- El Salvador is planning to issue next year $1 billion in bonds backed by bitcoin
- plans to sell $1 billion in U.S. dollar-denominated 10-year bonds with a coupon of 6.5%
- Half of that money would be used to buy bitcoin to hold for five years and the rest would fund construction projects related to bitcoin.
- El Salvador will issue the bond in partnership with Blockstream
- bonds would be issued on blockchain
Link to the Journal here (may be gated)
BTC/USD update: