More on that Citi call for Bitcoin to skyrocket above $US300,000

A note from Citi on BTC with technical analysis calling it to $US318K

Its a long note, but in summary:





Bitcoin has been characterised by unthinkable rallies followed by painful corrections (The type of pattern that sustains a long term trend.)

major rally ... 2010 into the 2011 high followed by a deep correction ... was very reminiscent of what happened with Gold as it was allowed to float in the early 1970's after 50 years of trading in a $20-$35 range

That period with regard to the Gold price was a structural change in the modem day monetary regime as it broke the orthodox relationship between FIAT currencies and Gold ushering in a World of fiscal indiscipline, deficits and inflation

The Bitcoin move happened in the aftermath of the Great Financial crisis which saw a new change in the monetary regime as we went to ZERO per cent interest rates (negative in some countries) and massive QE

Are we on the cusp of another such structural development?

Citi goes on to argue we are.





And that it is good for gold, but gold is constrained and:

Bitcoin is the new Gold

an asset with limited supply

It is digital

It moves across borders easily and ownership is opaque. (That last point is. I believe. very relevant. )

Citi go on, but to jump to their price forecast conclusion:

this move could potentially peak in December 2021, at the high of the channel, suggesting a move as high as $318k. Improbable though that seems it would only be a low to high rally of 102 times (the weakest rally so far in percentage terms) at a point where the arguments in favour of Bitcoin could well be at their most persuasive ever



