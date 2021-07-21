Musk: Bitcoin not necessarily good for the environment but on balance he supports it
Musk comments at the B Word Conference
Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey and Cathie Wood are talking at the bitcoin B Word Conference. Musk said he still owns bitcoin, etherium and dogecoin personally.
"We need to watch out for bitcoin and proof of work for using energy that's maybe a bit too much and not necessarily good for the environment," he said. "But on balance I support bitcoin."
Bitcoin is at the highs of the day, up $2700 to $32,500. It gained about $200 on Musk's comment.
"If the price of bitcoin drops I lose money. I might pump but I don't dump. I would like to see bitcoin succeed," he said, but also questioned that scaling issues.
You can watch live here: