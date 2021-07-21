Musk: Bitcoin not necessarily good for the environment but on balance he supports it

Author: Adam Button | Category: Cryptocurrency

Musk comments at the B Word Conference

Musk comments at the B Word Conference
Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey and Cathie Wood are talking at the bitcoin B Word Conference. Musk said he still owns bitcoin, etherium and dogecoin personally.

"We need to watch out for bitcoin and proof of work for using energy that's maybe a bit too much and not necessarily good for the environment," he said. "But on balance I support bitcoin."

Bitcoin is at the highs of the day, up $2700 to $32,500. It gained about $200 on Musk's comment.

"If the price of bitcoin drops I lose money. I might pump but I don't dump. I would like to see bitcoin succeed," he said, but also questioned that scaling issues.

You can watch live here:


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose