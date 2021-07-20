New Jersey Attorney General preparing an order against bitcoin platform BlockFi

New Jersey Attorney General is preparing a cease and desist order

According to a draft press release from the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, the Bureau of Securities is planning to issue a Summary Cease and Desist Order to New Jersey-based multi-billion dollar bitcoin financial services platform BlockFi to stop offering interest-bearing accounts.

undated, unpublished draft contends that BlockFi, has been funding and facilitating its cryptocurrency lending and trading operations at least partly through the sale of unregistered securities in alleged violation of relevant securities laws.



Undated, unpublished draft ... sounds rather tenous? Still, BTC dribbling a little lower.







