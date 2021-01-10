Old news (ICYMI) --> "Bitcoin holders barred from depositing profits in UK banks"
The UK Times had a piece up over the weekend (Saturday) on some UK banks not accepting transfers from BTC exchanges.
As I just posted the crypto has had a wild few hours, so the hunt for a narrative seems to have landed on this article. But, as noted above, 'tis a wee bit old.
- Some banks will not accept transfers from bitcoin exchanges. HSBC, one of the biggest banks in the country, does not process cryptocurrency payments or allow customers to bank money from digital wallets. While other leading banks will accept transfers from digital wallets to current accounts, many will not allow customers to use their credit cards to buy or sell bitcoin.
The Times piece then goes on with ways around the ban, so while the headline grabs the attention the detail is less dramatic indeed. link here (may be gated)