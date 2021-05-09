Pantera Capital (cryptocurrency fund) is, err ... bullish on Bitcoin

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

Pantera Capital is a US venture capital firm with a focus exclusively on blockchain technology related investing:

  • digital currency
  • cryptocurrencies
  • tokens
and the like.

Comments from its co-chief investment officer Krug:
  • younger people focus their risk further out
  • own bitcoin over gold
  • that will not change
His advice on buying Bitcoin:
  • bitcoin could go down 70% or even more
  • but, it could go up many multiples of that
  • only invest as much as will allow you to hold bitcoin without driving yourself crazy or losing sleep 
