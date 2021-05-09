Pantera Capital (cryptocurrency fund) is, err ... bullish on Bitcoin
Pantera Capital is a US venture capital firm with a focus exclusively on blockchain technology related investing:
- digital currency
- cryptocurrencies
- tokens
and the like.
Comments from its co-chief investment officer Krug:
- younger people focus their risk further out
- own bitcoin over gold
- that will not change
His advice on buying Bitcoin:
- bitcoin could go down 70% or even more
- but, it could go up many multiples of that
- only invest as much as will allow you to hold bitcoin without driving yourself crazy or losing sleep