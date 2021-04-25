Renewed slump for Bitcoin, drops under $48.5K

BTC has been heavy on Sunday (Monday morning now in Asia), with a sharp drop moments ago under 48,500 USD:





The coin took a hit the previous weekend and throughout last week never managed much of a recovery, it was more or less sideways through to the Friday when it dribbled lower again





While I'm focusing on BTC here in this post the fall is wider spread across the crypto complex as well (unsurprisingly). DOGE, for example, is circa 0.245. DOGE did manage to bounce from its lows on Friday and is still above the sub 0.2 levels it hit back on the 23rd.