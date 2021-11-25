Ripple CEO says DogeCoin has 'inflationary dynamics', not convinced its good for crypto markets

Comments from a panel discussion at the Fintech Abu Dhabi conference earlier in the week.

Ripple (payment networks company) CEO Garlinghouse  
  • Dogecoin has no limit on its supply ... "I'm actually not convinced, somewhat controversially I guess, that dogecoin is good for the crypto market"
  • "Dogecoin has some inflationary dynamics itself that would make me reluctant to hold it"
Says Bitcoin though has had a lot of momentum. 

BTC update:
