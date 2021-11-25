Ripple CEO says DogeCoin has 'inflationary dynamics', not convinced its good for crypto markets

Comments from a panel discussion at the Fintech Abu Dhabi conference earlier in the week.

Ripple (payment networks company) CEO Garlinghouse



Dogecoin has no limit on its supply ... "I'm actually not convinced, somewhat controversially I guess, that dogecoin is good for the crypto market"

"Dogecoin has some inflationary dynamics itself that would make me reluctant to hold it"

Says Bitcoin though has had a lot of momentum.





