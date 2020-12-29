Ripple undone after Coinbase says it will discontinue trading

Ripple down 29%





An autumn to remember for Ripple bulls has quickly turned into a winter of discontent.







Ripple has given back all its gains since July in the past 10 days, falling another 29% today to 0.1968.





The latest drop comes after Coinbase announced it will discontinue trading in XRP, moving to limit only starting today and fully suspending trading on January 19. If follows similar announcements from other crypto brokers and most-notably from the SEC decision to sue Ripple for illegal securities offerings.





That chart isn't looking pretty and the June low looms. The good news for crypto bulls is that the rest of the market has been able to shrug off the news





