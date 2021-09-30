SEC Chairman Gary Gensler reiterates his support for a bitcoin futures ETF

Gary Gensler is the head of the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

This piece (link) cites his renewed support for bitcoin futures Wednesday US time. 
  • noted a number of open-end mutual funds invested in bitcoin futures traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange
  • said laws provides "significant investor protection" for mutual funds and ETFs.
SEC is reviewing more than a dozen ETF filings for bitcoin and bitcoin futures products, among others, but none have been approved yet.

BTC has held its earlier gains:
