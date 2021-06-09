SEC's Gensler: Crypto regulatory oversight needs to be broadened

Comments on CNBC from the SEC Chairman





Crypto investors don't have the same protections as stock investors

Will examine the gamification of trading apps

"There is no such thing as free trading" is someone is paying for order flow



Says he will address corporate 10b5-1 abuse (plans to sell stock)



More regulation is undoubtedly coming. It sounds like he will be going after the exchanges. He's only two months into the job and this was one of his first chances to lay out his priorities.





