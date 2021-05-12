Sour mood spreads to crypto as bitcoin nears the lows of the month

Author: Adam Button | Category: Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin under pressure

bitcoin
Bitcoin has fallen about $3000 in the past four hours and is now threatening the lows of May. it traded up to $58,000 earlier today and then chopped around the $57,000 level. As broader sentiment has soured it's coming under renewed pressure and is now down $2800 on the day to $54,000.

The lows this month are support and stretch down to $52,960 so there is still some breathing room but in crypto things can happen quickly.

