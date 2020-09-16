SimpleFX, the award-winning app for mobile traders, has just added the crypto rookie of the year ­- Chainlink. SimpleFX traders can now Buy/Sell Chainlink (LINKUSD) or make a deposit in LINK and ride the crazy price moves. Join the $1000 SimpleFX Chainlink Promo to grab exciting rewards!

Following a crazy surge of crypto followers, Chainlink is now in the top 5 largest cryptocurrencies by market cap - trailing just behind Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Tron. LINKUSD started trading at only $4.12 this January and has peaked at $20 this year with a whopping 588% increase, before retreating recently at around $12. According to the intelligence firm IntoTheBlock, 100% of LINK wallets are now in profit.

LINK is the digital asset token used as an exclusive payment currency on the Chainlink network. There are 390 million LINK tokens in circulation at present with a capped total of 1 billion. Thus, LINK will increase in value further over time.

Chainlink is a decentralized oracle network that bridges smart contracts on the blockchain to real-world applications. The Chainlink Network brings smart contracts on any blockchain to any input or output needed to reproduce a contract life cycle. Chainlink has the potential to magnify the functionality of DeFi smart contracts, expand product variety, and attract more regulated players to join the DeFi ecosystem.

