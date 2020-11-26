South Korea plans to delay their crypto income tax rule
South Korea’s national assembly planning and finance committee is reported as suggesting a delaying to commencing theri cryptocurrency income tax rule to January 2022.
- It was originally planned to implement the mentioned rule by October 2021.
- According to a report published by South Korean media the DONG-A ILBO, the assembly is pushing to delay the rule as crypto exchanges operating in the country require more time to build an effective taxation infrastructure.
Info comes via Finance Magnates, check out the link for more.
Meanwhile, BTC continues to straddle 19K