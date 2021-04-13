The bitcoin chart is a pretty picture

Bitcoin breaks out





The period of consolidation in bitcoin appears to be over.





Bitcoin has broken above the March high today as it continues a run of higher lows. It's all adding up to a beautiful chart with nothing now standing in the way of a significant run from here.





The WSJ wrote yesterday about the improving outlook for a US EFT, something I believe will lead to $100,000 bitcoin and a top, or at least a major interim top.





As for the near-term, I suspect this breakout will run but keep some powder dry because breakouts often retest the break.

