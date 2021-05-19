Subscription Confirmed!
AUDUSD finds its support and resistance targets/range after the sell off today
USDJPY tests a swing area at 108.654 and finds risk focused buyers against the level
EURUSD snaps back higher in volatile trade
WTI crude threatens the May lows in 3% fall (update: it breaks)
US stocks open lower with the NASDAQ index leading the way
Forex Orders
Central Banks
Fed's Quarles: Dislocations will cause temporary increase in prices
Fed's Bullard: I think inflation will remain above 2% in 2022 but that will be consistent with framework
ECB's de Guindos: If there is an unwarranted rise in yields, we will act
ECB's de Guindos: The present levels of yields are favourable
BOJ Gov Kuroda says Japan's economy remains under pressure