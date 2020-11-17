There isn't much standing in the way of Bitcoin returning to the highs

The run continues

I don't see anything not to like about the current run in Bitcoin. We haven't even hit the FOMO phase yet and it's already gone parabolic. Chatter remains at a minimum in mainstream circles and it's lately seen less as a speculative instrument and more of an investment or a hedge -- something you pick up and forget about for awhile.





The chart is very constructive, with nothing now standing in the way of a return to the 2017 high.







I'm certainly bullish, but maybe not as bullish as the guys at Citi talking about $300,000.







