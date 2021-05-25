‘Time to buy’ bitcoin adverts have been banned in the UK

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

The UK's Advertising Standards Authority has banned commercials for BTC advertising:

"If you're seeing bitcoin on the underground, it's time to buy".

The UK's Advertising Standards Authority has banned commercials for BTC advertising:
The advertising watchdog said the ads were irresponsible and misleading.

Complaints said: 
  • the ads failed to illustrate the risks involved with investing and trading in bitcoin, which is unegulated in the UK, and was therefore misleading. 
  • and that the ads "took advantage of consumers' inexperience or credulity".
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose