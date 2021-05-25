‘Time to buy’ bitcoin adverts have been banned in the UK
The UK's Advertising Standards Authority has banned commercials for BTC advertising:
"If you're seeing bitcoin on the underground, it's time to buy".
The advertising watchdog said the ads were irresponsible and misleading.
Complaints said:
- the ads failed to illustrate the risks involved with investing and trading in bitcoin, which is unegulated in the UK, and was therefore misleading.
- and that the ads "took advantage of consumers' inexperience or credulity".
Info via UK media, link here for more