UBS on how Bitcoin can go all the way back to zero
Cryptocurrency comments from UBS ( chief investment officer for global emerging markets,) via a Bloomberg report.
This was out a while back, posting ICYMI:
- "There is little in our view to stop a cryptocurrency's price from going to zero when a better designed version is launched or if regulatory changes stifle sentiment"
- "Netscape and Myspace are examples of network applications that enjoyed widespread popularity but eventually disappeared"
