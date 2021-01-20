UBS on how Bitcoin can go all the way back to zero

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency comments from UBS ( chief investment officer for global emerging markets,) via a Bloomberg report.

This was out a while back, posting ICYMI:
  • "There is little in our view to stop a cryptocurrency's price from going to zero when a better designed version is launched or if regulatory changes stifle sentiment"
  •  "Netscape and Myspace are examples of network applications that enjoyed widespread popularity but eventually disappeared" 

BTC price update:
