US' second-largest mortgage lender has dropped its plan to accept crypto

United Wholesale Mortgage began piloting crypto payments in August but has decided against extending the program.

Trialled acceptance of bitcoin, ether, and dogecoin and multiple different borrowers.

to see how the process would work

says the demand is not there

"There was not enough demand at the end of the day to really push the envelope too hard,"

"Due to the current combination of incremental costs and regulatory uncertainty in the crypto space, we've concluded we aren't going to extend beyond a pilot at this time,"





