US stockmarket - small, little-known ETF to change its ticker code to BTC ...

Its all part of a plan from Grayscale Investments (that run the world's biggest cryptocurrency trust).

Grayscale has bought a stake in small ETF provider ClearShares

simultaneously announced the step of changing the ticker symbol for ClearShares $32m Piton Intermediate Fixed Income exchange-traded fund from "PIFI" to "BTC"

While ClearShares remains a bond fund .... "Grayscale has taken an ownership stake in ClearShares as part of its long-term commitment to bring digital currency ETFs to market, with the potential to collaborate on products with investment strategies related to the digital currency industry"









The BTC bus rolls on ... (yeah, its a tram :-D )



