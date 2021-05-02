Weekend - Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chair Munger says Bitcoin is useful to kidnappers, extortionists

Comments from Munger from Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting held on Saturday

'Of course, I hate the bitcoin success and I don't welcome a currency that's useful to kidnappers and extortionists, and so forth. Nor do I like just shoveling out a few extra billions and billions of dollars to somebody who just invented a new financial product out of thin air. So I think I should say modestly that I think the whole damn development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization. And I'll leave the criticism to others.'

Has anyone advised the multi-billionaire to have fun staying poor yet? :-D





