Weekend - Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chair Munger says Bitcoin is useful to kidnappers, extortionists

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

Comments from Munger from Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting held on Saturday

  • 'Of course, I hate the bitcoin success and I don't welcome a currency that's useful to kidnappers and extortionists, and so forth. Nor do I like just shoveling out a few extra billions and billions of dollars to somebody who just invented a new financial product out of thin air. So I think I should say modestly that I think the whole damn development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization. And I'll leave the criticism to others.'
Has anyone advised the multi-billionaire to have fun staying poor yet? :-D     

BTC update:
