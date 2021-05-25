WSJ says "Ban Cryptocurrency to Fight Ransomware" (relax folks, its an opinion piece)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

The Wall Street Journal editorialising on "The existence of bitcoin and the rest benefits nobody except criminals and speculators.".

WSJ point to the latest (AFAIK) example of a ransomware attack, Colonial Pipeline. And:
  • nearly 2,500 cases of ransomware reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation last year
  • ransomware victims paid hackers $350 million in cryptocurrency last year
Says the article:
  • The solutions floated after the Colonial hack—improved cybersecurity in the private sector and public-private collaboration to protect critical infrastructure—are pro forma and inadequate. There is a simpler and more effective way to stop the ransomware pandemic: Ban cryptocurrency.
  • Ransomware can’t succeed without cryptocurrency. 
Here is the link for more. Which side of ledger do you fall? Iin the comments please! 

Shady looking character:
