The UK Treasury has instructed the Bank of England to be ready to bailout a failure of a systemically important stablecoin.

Treasury said that a failure of a systemically important stablecoin could pose “a wide range of financial stability as well as consumer protection impacts”

Treasury proposed that the collapse of a big stablecoin issuer should be managed by the BoE

BoE would use "a so-called special administration regime to limit the fallout on the real economy". Such regimes are already used to handle some types of insolvencies.

Info comes via the UK Times (gated)

bailout 01 June 2022