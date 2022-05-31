The UK Treasury has instructed the Bank of England to be ready to bailout a failure of a systemically important stablecoin.

Treasury said that a failure of a systemically important stablecoin could pose “a wide range of financial stability as well as consumer protection impacts”

Treasury proposed that the collapse of a big stablecoin issuer should be managed by the BoE

BoE would use "a so-called special administration regime to limit the fallout on the real economy". Such regimes are already used to handle some types of insolvencies.

Info comes via the UK Times (gated)