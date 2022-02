Bitcoin trades to a new 4-week high

Bitcoin is trading at $44,275 that's up 6.30% on the day.

The move to the upside has the digital currency now trading at a 4-week high. The high reached $44438 so far.

Technicaly, the pair is testing a swing area between $44456 and $45750. Above that, and the 38.2% at $46721.54 would be eyed as the next target. That is of the move down from the November 10 high to the low reached in January.