A weekend report from the Wall Street Journal (gated):
- Worried about the threat of prosecution, Binance set out on a plan to neutralize U.S. authorities, according to messages and documents from 2018 to 2020 reviewed by The Wall Street
Read this Term Journal as well as interviews with former employees.
- The strategy centered on building a bare-bones American platform, Binance.US, that would license Binance’s technology and brand but otherwise appear to be wholly independent of Binance.com.
- But Binance and Binance.US have been much more intertwined than the companies have disclosed
