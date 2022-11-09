SBF meme finish him

The WSJ reports that any potential deal is off.

“Our hope was to be able to support FTX’s customers to provide liquidity , but the issues are beyond our control or ability to help,” Binance said.

The next deal that Sam Bankman-Fried will be making will be with prosecutors.

In other news, crypto.com has halted Solana USDC and USDT deposits and withdrawals.

Counterparty is the next big story in crypto. This will cascade. The luna collapse didn't end until Bankman-Fried put a backstop under the market and that backstop was an illusion. I imagine loans are being called all over the place right now.