Bitcoin has reached - and breached - the $100K level for the first time. The prior high reached on November 22 reached $99,800 and backed off. That level will now be close support. Traders will want to see the price momentum to move away from that level and the $100K level too.

The high price reached $100.293.---- now $101,394. So far so good.

Technically, looking at the daily chart, the low from Tuesday was a nice hold against the old swing high going back to November 13. That proved to be a base for the next rise.

Today Powell did not say anything bad about it when asked saying:

“People use Bitcoin as a speculative asset. It’s like gold—it’s just virtual and digital”. He added: “It’s not a competitor for the dollar. It’s really a competitor for gold.”

The price moved above the $90,000 level for the first time back on November 12 or 23 days ago. The move from $80K to $90K took 2 days.

HODL traders.