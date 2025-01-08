Why Bullish Above?

A move above $96,930 would place the price above several key levels that currently act as resistance, yet also serve as price magnets pulling the market toward them:

$96,520: Today’s developing Value Area Low (VAL) .

Today’s developing . $96,800: Approximate VWAP of today at the time of writing.

Approximate VWAP of today at the time of writing. $96,900: The Point of Control (POC) from three days ago.

Sustained price action above these levels signals that buyers are gaining control, increasing the likelihood of further bullish momentum.