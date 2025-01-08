Bitcoin Futures Technical Analysis – January 8, 2025

Financial Instrument: Bitcoin Futures
Price at the Time of Analysis: $96,095

Key Levels to Watch for Bitcoin Futures (BTC)

Bullish Above $96,930

  • Why Bullish Above?
    A move above $96,930 would place the price above several key levels that currently act as resistance, yet also serve as price magnets pulling the market toward them:

    • $96,520: Today’s developing Value Area Low (VAL).
    • $96,800: Approximate VWAP of today at the time of writing.
    • $96,900: The Point of Control (POC) from three days ago.

    Sustained price action above these levels signals that buyers are gaining control, increasing the likelihood of further bullish momentum.

  • Profit Targets for Long Positions:

    • $97,300: A significant resistance level and potential target for partial profit-taking.
    • $97,460: Today’s POC.
    • $97,560: Today’s Value Area High (VAH), a logical level for additional profit-taking.

Bearish Below $96,200

  • Why Bearish Below?
    A drop below $96,200 would place the price below both the low of day and the VWAP of December 29, indicating bearish pressure and increasing the probability of further downside.

  • Profit Targets for Short Positions:

    • $94,570: A key support level and potential area for partial profit-taking.
    • $93,600: The Value Area Low (VAL) of December 31 and the end-of-year support level, offering a deeper bearish target.

Understanding the Tools Behind the Analysis

VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price)

VWAP represents the average price of Bitcoin Futures based on both price and volume. It provides traders with a benchmark for determining whether the current price is overvalued or undervalued:

  • Above VWAP: Signals buyer strength and bullish momentum.
  • Below VWAP: Indicates seller dominance and bearish pressure.

Value Area Concepts (VAH, VAL, POC)

  • Value Area High (VAH): The upper boundary of the price range where 70% of volume traded, acting as resistance.
  • Value Area Low (VAL): The lower boundary of the value area, often serving as support.
  • Point of Control (POC): The price level with the highest traded volume, frequently acting as a magnet for price action.

Key Takeaways for Bitcoin Futures

  • Bullish Scenario: Sustained price action above $96,930 opens the door to profit targets at $97,300, $97,460, and $97,560.
  • Bearish Scenario: A break below $96,200 could lead to downside targets at $94,570 and $93,600.

Compass for Trading Decisions

This analysis acts as a map for traders:

  • If the price struggles near $96,930 and reverses downward, traders might consider a short position, targeting a move back toward $96,200.
  • Conversely, if the price sustains above $96,930, traders can follow the bullish path with the provided profit targets.

Partial profit-taking levels are provided for both scenarios to help traders lock in gains while managing risk effectively.

Trade at your own risk.