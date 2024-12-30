Bitcoin Technical Analysis: Bearish Currents Still Underway and Predicting Key Price Movements

In this bitcoin analysis on the Binance BTCUSDT 4 hourly chart on Binance, we delve into the current bearish trend in Bitcoin prices and explore the conditions necessary for a bullish reversal. This update focuses on the significant pitchfork patterns and key price levels that could dictate the next moves in the Bitcoin market.

📉 Unpacking the (still) Bearish Signals: How the Pitchfork Pattern Influences Bitcoin Price Predictions

The Santa rally some were expecting seems to be on vacation this year. Let's look at this bitcoin chart together:

BTCUSDT 4hr chart showing price action bearish & magnets

Pitchfork Dynamics: I start with the pitchfork anchored from the major low around December 23-24, suggesting a potential bear flag like formation (even though this is not a confirmed channel, it has been helpful for me in many many cases, test it out...). Although the setup isn't fully confirmed due to insufficient touchpoints, the recent price action beneath the pitchfork channel highlights a continued bearish stance.

I start with the pitchfork anchored from the major low around December 23-24, suggesting a potential bear flag like formation (even though this is not a confirmed channel, it has been helpful for me in many many cases, test it out...). Although the setup isn't fully confirmed due to insufficient touchpoints, the recent price action beneath the pitchfork channel highlights a continued bearish stance. Conditions for a Bullish Shift: To consider a bullish case, Bitcoin needs to achieve two critical technical milestones: Secure at least one, ideally two consecutive four-hour bar closures above the pitchfork. Surpass the 20 EMA (positioned at 94,731), which currently serves as a formidable barrier.

To consider a bullish case, Bitcoin needs to achieve two critical technical milestones:

🔑 Bitcoin Price Forecast: Key Levels That Could Act as Turning Points

Initial Resistance Turned Support: The first significant level is at 93,225, which represents the peak of the rally following the U.S. presidential election results on November 13.

The first significant level is at 93,225, which represents the peak of the rally following the U.S. presidential election results on November 13. Potential for High Liquidation: The 92,725 level is particularly crucial as it stands poised to trigger 100x leverage liquidations on Binance, potentially acting as a strong magnet for the price.

The 92,725 level is particularly crucial as it stands poised to trigger 100x leverage liquidations on Binance, potentially acting as a strong magnet for the price. Significance of December's Low: The December low at 92,325 is another essential marker, as major lows typically draw significant market activity.

🚨 Exploring Liquidation Impacts and Leverage in Bitcoin Price Dynamics

Vital Liquidation Thresholds: The 91,350 point is crucial, initiating liquidations for 25x and 100x leveraged positions, which could drive price movements substantially. The 90,835 mark, reflecting November 26's low, could also pivot market behavior. The 89,800 level is noted for its potential to increase 25x leverage liquidations, underscoring its importance as a possible market turning point.



🐻 Analyzing Bitcoin Market Control: Can Bulls Overcome Bearish Dominance?

As it stands, bears hold the reins in the Bitcoin market. For bulls to make a convincing comeback, breaking back into the pitchfork channel and climbing above the 20 EMA are essential. Without these achievements, the bearish forecast for Bitcoin price is likely to persist, pushing towards lower liquidation levels and testing major support zones.

📊 Bitcoin Price Insights: What Traders Should Watch For in Upcoming Sessions

Bitcoin traders should remain alert as the market's current setup suggests a continuation of bearish trends, with specific levels acting as both potential targets and zones for reversal. Given the volatile nature of cryptocurrency markets, it is crucial for traders to stay informed and approach with strategic caution.

Keep up with ForexLive.com for the latest updates, expert analyses, and strategic insights into Bitcoin's price movements. As always, trade wisely and prepare for the swift changes that define the crypto landscape.

This analysis offers a detailed overview of the current state of Bitcoin trading, focusing on crucial technical levels and market behaviors that could influence forthcoming price actions. But remember that all our content on ForexLive.com is always just our opinions and you must always make your own decisions, do your own research and invest and/or trade in bitcoin at your own risk only. Last but not least, have a great 2025!